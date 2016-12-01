WHY READ THE EDJ?
- COMMUNITY: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community.
- BUSINESS: Updates on all that's new with businesses in our community.
- MEDICAL: Medical professionals and the latest technologies in medicine today.
READERS FEEDBACK
Not only is this a great source for news it is also family owned and operated!
MEET THE OWNERS
Thom & Shirin McGraham publish a weekly newspaper, The Bullhead City Bee (also known as the Laughlin Bee in Nevada) and a monthly business journal, the Economic Development Journal of Mohave County, which is distributed county-wide.
Get in touch
1905 Lakeside Dr
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Contact
Thom McGraham, Publisher: Publisher@edjmc.us
Shirin McGraham, Editor: Editor@edjmc.us
Jimena Asigliano, Production: Production@edjmc.us
Eileen Galante, Office Manager: OfficeMgr@edjmc.us
- (928) 763-9339
- contact@edjmc.us