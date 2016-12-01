The unique Economic Development Journal of Mohave County is distributed widely in three contiguous states, four counties and has a readership of more than 120,000.

In its 13th year, the Journal remains a popular publication for its informative and entertaining articles. The Journal provides snapshots of progress and growth reflected in and around Mohave County and is an ideal tool for promoting Mohave County businesses.

Economic Development Journal of Mohave County

Mohave County's Economic News

1905 Lakeside Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

  • COMMUNITY: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community.
  • BUSINESS: Updates on all that's new with businesses in our community.
  • MEDICAL: Medical professionals and the latest technologies in medicine today.
Not only is this a great source for news it is also family owned and operated!

Tamara Powers - Owner

Tamara Powers - Owner
Thom & Shirin McGraham publish a weekly newspaper, The Bullhead City Bee (also known as the Laughlin Bee in Nevada) and a monthly business journal, the Economic Development Journal of Mohave County, which is distributed county-wide.

The EDJMC is a leading source of news for Mohave County.
1905 Lakeside Dr
Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Thom McGraham, Publisher: Publisher@edjmc.us
Shirin McGraham, Editor: Editor@edjmc.us
Jimena Asigliano, Production: Production@edjmc.us
Eileen Galante, Office Manager: OfficeMgr@edjmc.us

  • (928) 763-9339
  • contact@edjmc.us

